Ludmila Kareisova Lands on the ITA Preseason Rankings

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis vs UGA in Oxford, Mississippi on April 16, 2023. Photo by Bella Wood/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com

After a breakout sophomore season, Ole Miss women’s tennis junior Ludmila Kareisova begins the year ranked in the top-50 of the ITA Preseason Rankings released Tuesday.

The 2023 All-SEC Second Team honoree compiled a 16-13 singles record on her way to the NCAA Singles Championships in her second season as a Rebel. She began the 2022-23 campaign at no. 2 singles, tallying a 10-2 record before moving to No. 1 singles to end the year. Kareisova took down seven ranked opponents, including her highest-ranked win over Tennessee’s No. 21 Elza Tomas. The Czechia native ranked as high as No. 46 in singles.

In the ITA Preseason Singles Rankings, Kareisova grabbed a new career-high mark of No. 42 and will look to build on last year’s success.

The Rebels begin their fall slate in Nashville, competing in the Vanderbilt Fall Invite from September 22-24.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports