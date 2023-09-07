Ole Miss Announces Volleyball Matchday Enhancements

Ole Miss volleyball photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Aftera perfect weekend at the LUV Invitational, head coach Bre Henry and Ole Miss Athletics announced several matchday enhancements for the 2023 season that features 12 contests in the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

With the Rebels returning to Oxford for the first time this season, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country.

Taraflex Court

This season, the Rebels will debut a new Taraflex court. Often described as the “best volleyball surface in the world,” Taraflex offers the most protection upon impact compared to any other sports floor. For elite athletes, such as volleyball players who jump, pivot, slide and dive, Taraflex offers superior shock absorption and drastically reduces friction burns, resulting on fewer injuries. Ole Miss’ Taraflex court features a faux wood pattern outlined in the Rebels’ signature Powder Blue. The permanent court was custom designed for the Gillom Center and will serve as the home court for Ole Miss for years to come.

Matchday Enhancements

– New lighting effects to enhance starting lineups

– Additional concessions point of sale located behind visitor bench

– Happy hour discount from doors open to first serve at all Friday home matches

– Fan theme nights, giveaways and more

ACE Club

The Ole Miss Volleyball ACE Club provides a great opportunity to help head coach Bre Henry support the Rebels year-round. Funds from the Ace Club are a major component in helping address needs within the Ole Miss volleyball program, including updates to facility spaces, specialized training equipment, travel and other unique student-athlete or team building experiences that are critical for recruiting and enhancing the overall Ole Miss student-athlete experience. ACE Club memberships start as low as $100, and members have the opportunity to receive unique benefits and experiences, all while helping the Rebels compete at the highest level throughout the SEC and country.

Matchday Logistics

– Admission to all Ole Miss volleyball is free, and all home matches are open to the public.

– Ole Miss Athletics and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) have a clear bag policy regulating the size and type of bag that may be carried into all arenas.

– Parking for home matches is available in the Gillom lot on a first come first serve basis. Additional parking for fans can be found directly across the street at the Tuohy Center and the Ole Miss Soccer Complex (please note that the softball lot is closed due to construction).

The Rebels look to keep things rolling this week as they host Alcorn State, South Dakota State and Tennessee Tech in the Ole Miss Invitational on September 7-9.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports