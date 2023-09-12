Ole Miss Women’s Golf Caps Off Opening Day of Cougar Classic in Fifth

The No. 3 ranked Ole Miss women’s golf team got through a round and a half Monday in their first tournament of the season, and sit in fifth place at 15-under par at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.



The Rebels finished the opening round of play in Charleston with 61 pars, while also sinking 19 birdies to help Ole Miss secure fifth heading into Tuesday. Ole Miss is one of only two schools with all five scoring players under par and the only team with six golfers under par.



The second round of play will pick back up Tuesday morning, followed by the third and final round at Yeamans Hall Club. Three Rebels will begin play on Tuesday tied for 17th place overall.



Transfer Justine Fournand led the way for Ole Miss in her first appearance as a Rebel, firing a 4-under 67 to tie her 18-hole career-low. She connected on four birdie putts and went bogey-free in the first round of the season. The Erstein, France, native tallied a score of 37 (+1) through the first nine holes in the second round before play was halted.



Also wrapping up a successful day for the Rebels was senior Andrea Lignell. Lignell shot a 68 (-3) in the initial round and a 44 (E) in the shortened second round.



Natacha Host Husted had an outstanding opening round, carding a career-low 3-under 68. She also racked up a team-high six birdies and nine pars in the first 18 holes. Host Husted shot an even score of 40 in the following round before play was suspended.



Caitlyn Macnab, a transfer from TCU, saw her debut for the Rebels on Monday, with the junior stringing together a score of 72 (+1) in the first round. The Johannesburg, South Africa, native was on a role before play was stopped in round two as she tacked on four birdies across 11 holes to bring her overall score of the day as she moved to 2-under through 29 holes.



Freshman Sophie Linder rounded out play for the Rebels in her first collegiate tournament. She carded a 73 (+2) in the initial round before shooting three birdies to bring her second round score to 37 (-3) after 10 holes.



Competing individually for the Rebels was Elle Johnson who ended the day tied at eighth. She earned her career-low round score of 67 (-4) in the first round of the day before shooting an even score of 37 before play was ceased.



Ole Miss will resume the second round at 7:30 a.m. CT tomorrow morning.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports