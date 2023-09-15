Trash Can Fridays Have Arrived

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

It is the most exciting time of the year; football season is here! Driving past the Grove on a Friday, it’s hard to miss the red and blue trash cans that surround the greenery. These aren’t just any trash cans; they serve as the official kickoff to the weekend’s football festivities and are a symbol of Ole Miss that game day is approaching! The Trash can Friday tradition creates excitement and anticipation within the students and sets the scene for the Grove’s massive game day success on Saturdays.

The iconic Trash Can Fridays began in 2000 after the Ole Miss landscaping department used 55-gallon drums that were too heavy and difficult to handle. This led the department to find another alternative rather than the drums. They eventually came up with using stackable trash cans in Ole Miss colors for convenience but also to add more school spirit.

Now, these trash cans are a constant reminder to fans that the Grove is just a day away! For smaller games, the department will put out around 1,500 trash cans on campus. Bigger games require 2,000-2,500 cans. Volunteers will start the clean up hours after kickoff and help collect the cans throughout the night. The cans will then be cleaned and stored away for the next game.

Trash Can Friday exemplifies the heart of college traditions. It will continue to bring together students, alumni and fans in a celebration of Ole Miss Spirit!