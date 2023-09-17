Ole Miss Defeats LSU 1-0 on the Pitch

By Raegan Cohn

HottyToddy Intern

Last week the women’s soccer team went up against the LSU Tigers in the first conference game of the season. This thrilling match also happened to be senior night. Ole Miss will say a sad goodbye to seniors Meredith King, Jenna Kemp, Kayla Haggerty, Hailey Cloud, Lucy Green, and Taylor Radecki when the season ends.

The match was defensive-heavy, but the Rebels managed to score in the first half. The Tigers almost struck back in the final minutes, but the Rebels ended victorious.

Forward Kelly Brady gave the Rebels life in the middle of the first half, scoring the Rebels’ only point of the night off a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Shu Ohba came up big as well, tying her season high in saves, 7.

Going into the match the Rebels and the Tigers’ overall record was tied, 13-13-5. This win now gives the Rebels the edge, making it 14-13-5.

The conference competition drew 1,231 fans, making this an at-home high for the season. Catch the Rebels Thursday at Vanderbilt or at home next Sunday vs. Auburn.

