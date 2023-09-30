Ole Miss Volleyball Defeats South Carolina

By Raegan Cohn

HottyToddy Intern

Photo by Raegan Cohn

Ole Miss won a conference match versus the South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 this week. Sasha Ratliff, Julia Dyess, and Aly Borellis helped lead the comeback win for the Rebels after being down 2-1. With this win, the Rebels are now 8-6 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

In this thrilling match, there were career highs and also season highs. Ratliff scored 22 points, 19 kills, 4 blocks, and 2 digs. This is her season high in kills. Dyess scored 20 points, 19 kills, 1 block, 14 digs, and 1 assist. This set her career high in kills. Borellis had a career-high 62 assists.

South Carolina led the majority of the first set until the Rebels tied it up 18-18. The Gamecocks finished out this set on a 6-1 run. The Rebels and the Gamecocks both put up 14 kills in this set.

The Rebels rallied back and came out the second set with momentum starting on a 6-2 run.

While the Rebels never fell behind during this set, the Gamecocks cut it to within two points in the final possessions of play. The final score was 25-22.

The third set featured ten ties. In this back-and-forth match, the Gamecocks came out with the win 25-21.

The fourth match was win or go home for the Rebels, which helped to light a fire under them. The set started neck and neck until Dyess and Nia Washington heated up. They each put up five kills, making the Rebels tied the game 2-2.

After an intense game already, the final set was even more riveting. This set was yet again back and forth. Ole Miss’s head coach, Bre Henry, did everything in her power to help the Rebels get the win. She challenged two plays in this set and won both. Ole Miss came out victorious in not only the set but the game. The final score of the set was 15-13.

The Rebels finished the game with 85 points, 73 aces, 72 kills, 67 assists, 9 blocks, and 4 aces.

Ole Miss will play again at home on Sunday at 1:30 against the Tennessee Volunteers.