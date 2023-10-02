Ole Miss Volleyball Falls to Tennessee

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern

Photo by Raegan Cohn





On Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels hosted the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers in their fourth conference game of the season. The Rebels fell short to the Volunteers, losing the match 0-3.

In the first set, the Volunteers got off to a quick 8-1 start. The Rebels fought back and eventually got the score to 14-19. They, however, ended up falling to the Volunteers 20–25.

The second set proved to be the most entertaining of the game. It went back and forth until the Rebels managed to strike a lead, going up five points. Which made the score 16-11. The Volunteers responded to the run by Ole Miss and tied the game 16-16. The eight errors in this set and a run in the final plays for Tennessee helped make the Volunteers victorious.

By the final set, the Rebels were in desperate need of a win to keep the match alive. The Volunteers started off with a 6-2 lead. Sasha Ratliff tried to ignite a spark for the Rebels, putting up four kills, but ultimately it was not enough.

The Volunteers eventually got their largest lead of the night, 20-8, and sailed to victory. The final score 16-25.

Ole Miss ended the game with 38 points, 34 kills, 34 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 ace.

The Rebels now fall to 8-7 on the year, and 2-2 in conference play. Their next game will be at home on Friday, October 6th, against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 pm.