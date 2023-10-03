Pacing Yourself in the Grove

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Football season is the most fun time of the school year, especially at Ole Miss!

The Grove is such a unique way to tailgate and bring everyone together to celebrate the season of football.

As exciting as the Grove is, the days can be long and hot. That being said, it is important to be able to pace yourself in the Grove.

Preparing the night before is something that always benefits me. I make sure to hydrate before and get a restful night of sleep. My friends and I typically host a brunch or lunch depending on the time of the game beforehand, so that we are well energized for the rest of the day.

There are also hundreds of tents surrounding the Grove full of food and waters, which is important to take advantage of.

The sun tends to beam down on the student section during the game, so staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and appropriate clothing is crucial.

The Grove can definitely be overwhelming, especially on bigger game days, so creating a buddy system with your friends is a helpful way to deal with the chaos of it all.

My friends and I typically all stay in the same vicinity in the Grove, so nobody ends up alone, and we can all walk into the game together. Walking to the game early from the Grove is important if you want to get decent seats in the student section.

Recently, I have been leaving the Grove a little over an hour before the game starts; I actually prefer to do this now because I have time to get water, food, and settle into my seats before the game and craziness begins.

The Grove is one of my favorite Ole Miss traditions, but it is important to pace yourself and soak it all in while you can because it flies by quicker than you think!

Next week, the point I will cover is: do not put too much pressure on yourself.

I definitely struggled with this one the most, so I am excited to give some insight on what I have learned about this over the past few years!