Ole Miss Defense Is One of the Best: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss may have lost some of its shine, but the Rebels are still a good football team. Especially on the defensive side of the ball

ESPN’s Max Olson has unique way how good defenses are at preventing points and getting off the field. It’s called “stop rate” and is a percentage of a defense’s drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs.

Ole Miss’s defense ranks No. 8 in nation in stop rate with 75.7 and an average of 1.03 points per drive. Texas ranks first in stop rate at 82.1 percent followed by Ohio State (81.8), Tennessee (81.3), Notre Dame (80.2) and Army ( 78.9).

The Rebels upcoming opponent, Oklahoma, ranks 14th in stop rate with a 73.3 percent stop rate and 1.37 points allowed per drive.

In more traditional statistical categories, the Rebels rank No. 13 in FBS in total defense with 289.4 yards allowed per game and second in scoring defense (10.57 points per game allowed). They also rank third in red zone defense with opponents scoring points 62 percent of the time (including just one rushing touchdown allowed in the red zone).

