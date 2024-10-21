Game time, broadcast channel, radio broadcast and more information about the Rebels’ Week 9 opponent.

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss has had a week to lick its wounds from its second upset loss of the season to then-No. 13 LSU, 29-26.

The Rebels hopes and dreams of making the 12-team College Football Playoff aren’t extinguished, though. They still have a chance with the dog-eat-dog world that is the SEC, but they can’t afford any more losses.

When compared to other SEC team’s schedules (like Florida and Mississippi State), it’s not an impossible task. The only game Ole Miss won’t be favored in is against No. Georgia, but that game will be at home.

But the journey begins with Saturday’s game against SEC newcomer, Oklahoma.

The Sooners aren’t making the first-year splash in the SEC that Texas is making, but they’re still a formidable opponent. And Ole Miss learned anything against South Carolina, it can’t overlook any team.

Here’s everything you need to know watch or listen to the Rebels take on the Sooners this Saturday.

How to Watch: Oklahoma at No. 18 Ole Miss