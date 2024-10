OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after team took a half to shake off bye week and get rolling in the Rebels’ 26-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The win upped Ole Miss’ record to 6-2 on the season (2-2 in the SEC). The Rebels travel to Arkansas next Saturday for an 11:45 game in Fayetteville, Ark., on SEC Network.