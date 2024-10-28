Ole Miss Quarterback Lane Kiffin on Facing Razorbacks

OXFORD, Miss. — Going to Arkansas hasn’t produced a lot of wins for Ole Miss in the last few years. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said in his Monday press conference Saturday’s game won’t be any easier.
