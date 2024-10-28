100424-Gastons-Generic-01
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Ole Miss Quarterback Lane Kiffin on Facing Razorbacks

By Hotty Toddy News Services

OXFORD, Miss. — Going to Arkansas hasn’t produced a lot of wins for Ole Miss in the last few years. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said in his Monday press conference Saturday’s game won’t be any easier.

Stories Like This One:

Hotty Toddy News Services
Hotty Toddy News Services

RELATED ARTICLES

@ Copyright 2024 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.