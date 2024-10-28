Rebels Tight End Dae’Quan Wright on Adding to Big Offense

OXFORD, Miss. — Most folks already knew Ole Miss had an explosive offense. Now it could be even bigger as the tight ends may have broke out against Oklahoma, according to Dae’Quan Wright on Monday.
OXFORD, Miss. — Most folks already knew Ole Miss had an explosive offense. Now it could be even bigger as the tight ends may have broke out against Oklahoma, according to Dae’Quan Wright on Monday.
@ Copyright 2024 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.