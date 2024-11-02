Football
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin on ‘Really Good Job’ by Players and Coaches
How coach gives all the credit to players’ work, focus, but some issues with backups on defense in second half
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on record-setting day with best receiver in country, key defensive player sitting out against Arkansas. Complete press conference with Rebels’ coach who may have been as proud of his team as any he’s ever had getting 63-31 win over the Razorbacks.
He also talked about being happy with the SEC’s ruling late Friday night about fines for teams faking injuries to slow down tempo offenses like Ole Miss. “I’m glad to see it,” he said. “That hurts us a lot.”
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|2:30 PM
ABC
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC