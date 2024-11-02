Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin on ‘Really Good Job’ by Players and Coaches

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on record-setting day with best receiver in country, key defensive player sitting out against Arkansas. Complete press conference with Rebels’ coach who may have been as proud of his team as any he’s ever had getting 63-31 win over the Razorbacks.

He also talked about being happy with the SEC’s ruling late Friday night about fines for teams faking injuries to slow down tempo offenses like Ole Miss. “I’m glad to see it,” he said. “That hurts us a lot.”