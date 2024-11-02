Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Football

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin on ‘Really Good Job’ by Players and Coaches

How coach gives all the credit to players’ work, focus, but some issues with backups on defense in second half

Published

10 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on record-setting day with best receiver in country, key defensive player sitting out against Arkansas. Complete press conference with Rebels’ coach who may have been as proud of his team as any he’s ever had getting 63-31 win over the Razorbacks.

He also talked about being happy with the SEC’s ruling late Friday night about fines for teams faking injuries to slow down tempo offenses like Ole Miss. “I’m glad to see it,” he said. “That hurts us a lot.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC