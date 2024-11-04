Connect with us
Football

Everything Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said in Monday Press Conference

What Rebels coach had to say, message for one group in particular on maybe relaxing too much in second half

Published

4 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Complete press conference as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sends message to backup defensive players that gave up most of 31 points to Arkansas what he wants. He’ll need everybody this week for a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.How

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC