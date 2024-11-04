Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Football

Rebels’ Receiver Cayden Lee on Jordan Watkins’ Big Day

Complete press conference with Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee after 63-31 win over Arkansas and previewing Georgia

Published

6 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Complete press conference with Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee after 63-31 win over Arkansas on road that moved Ole Miss to 7-2 on season before meeting Georgia on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Lee had five catches for 127 yards against the Razorbacks.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC