Georgia at Ole Miss Updated Availability Report: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics including the updated availability report for both the Rebels and Georgia.
Ole Miss football fans got some good news Wednesday with the Rebels’ updated Student-Athlete Availability Report.
No. 16 Ole Miss had 11 less players on its availability report ahead of its season-defining game Saturday against No. 3 Georgia, including several key players.
Here’s the updated report for both the Rebels and Bulldogs:
Georgia at Ole Miss Student-Athlete Availability Report
Ole Miss
Out
WR Izaiah Hartrup
RB Henry Parrish Jr.
RB Logan Diggs
Doubtful
RB Matt Jones
WR Tre Harris
Questionable
OL Caleb Warren
OL Jayden Williams
WR Cayden Lee
WR Jordan Watkins
Probable
CB Cedrick Beavers
DE Jared Ivey
S Yam Banks
S Jadon Canady
OL Jeremy James
TE Caden Prieskorn
Georgia Bulldogs
Out
CB Roderick Robinson II
WR Anthony Evans III
RB Branson Robinson
DL Joseph Jonh-Ajonye
Questionable
ILB Smael Mondon Jr.
OL Micah Morris
Probably
DL Jordan Hall
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.
Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.
Doubles
- Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisová (Ole Miss) def. Leigh Van Zyl and Campbell Ricci (Tulane) 6-4, 7-6 (3)
Singles
- Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt) def. Rachel Krzyzak (Ole Miss) 6-1, 6-4
- Emma Kette def. No. 122 Talia Neilson-Gatenby (Florida) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4
- Ludmila Kareisová def. No. 35 Sophia Biolay (UCF) 6-2, 6-2
- Lucie Petruzelova def. Elizabeth Pendergast, (Xavier) 4-6,7(7)-6(1),6-0
- Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher def. Zeynep Erman (Cincinnati) 6-2,6-2
- Ludmila Kareisová (Ole Miss) def. Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) 6-4, 6-4
- Lucie Petruzelova (Ole Miss) def. Leyla Britez Risso (Tennessee) 6-4, 6-3
- Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (Ole Miss) def. No. 106 Sofia Rojas (Georgia) 6-3, 7-5
- Emma Kette (Ole Miss) v. Ava Esposito Cogan (Auburn) 6-3, 6-3
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: Grambling State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Volleyball: Oklahoma at Ole Miss, 1 p.m. SEC Network+
Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.
Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.
Did You Notice?
The preseason accolades continue.. 👀
KK and Madi have been named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watchlist.
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 7, 2024
W1
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 8, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“My first toy was an adjustable wrench I called ‘my wrencher.’”
We’ll Leave You With This
Huge weekend ahead! Let's go!
— Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 7, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|2:30 PM
ABC
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC