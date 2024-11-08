Georgia at Ole Miss Updated Availability Report: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss football fans got some good news Wednesday with the Rebels’ updated Student-Athlete Availability Report.

No. 16 Ole Miss had 11 less players on its availability report ahead of its season-defining game Saturday against No. 3 Georgia, including several key players.

Here’s the updated report for both the Rebels and Bulldogs:

Georgia at Ole Miss Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

WR Izaiah Hartrup

RB Henry Parrish Jr.

RB Logan Diggs

Doubtful

RB Matt Jones

WR Tre Harris

Questionable

OL Caleb Warren

OL Jayden Williams

WR Cayden Lee

WR Jordan Watkins

Probable

CB Cedrick Beavers

DE Jared Ivey

S Yam Banks

S Jadon Canady

OL Jeremy James

TE Caden Prieskorn

Georgia Bulldogs

Out

CB Roderick Robinson II

WR Anthony Evans III

RB Branson Robinson

DL Joseph Jonh-Ajonye

Questionable

ILB Smael Mondon Jr.

OL Micah Morris

Probably

DL Jordan Hall

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.

Doubles

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisová (Ole Miss) def. Leigh Van Zyl and Campbell Ricci (Tulane) 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Singles

Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt) def. Rachel Krzyzak (Ole Miss) 6-1, 6-4

Emma Kette def. No. 122 Talia Neilson-Gatenby (Florida) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Ludmila Kareisová def. No. 35 Sophia Biolay (UCF) 6-2, 6-2

Lucie Petruzelova def. Elizabeth Pendergast, (Xavier) 4-6,7(7)-6(1),6-0

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher def. Zeynep Erman (Cincinnati) 6-2,6-2

Ludmila Kareisová (Ole Miss) def. Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) 6-4, 6-4

Lucie Petruzelova (Ole Miss) def. Leyla Britez Risso (Tennessee) 6-4, 6-3

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (Ole Miss) def. No. 106 Sofia Rojas (Georgia) 6-3, 7-5

Emma Kette (Ole Miss) v. Ava Esposito Cogan (Auburn) 6-3, 6-3

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Grambling State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Volleyball: Oklahoma at Ole Miss, 1 p.m. SEC Network+

Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.

