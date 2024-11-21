Walter Nolen named Outland Trophy semifinalist: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss football has already drawn the blueprint to turn a “not quite good enough” team into “one of the most dangerous teams” in a single offseason. Now, the Rebels are trying to prove the plan’s effectiveness.

The NCAA’s winter transfer portal opens in less than three weeks and any teams or coaches hoping to emulate what the Rebels have done, are getting more evidence by the week. That not only includes team accolades (i.e., a playoff berth) but also individual ones.

The latest is Walter Nolen, who joined Ole Miss after transferring from Texas A&M, being named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. Nolen is one of seven semifinalists overall and one of just two defensive players to make the cut for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense or defense.

Nolen is one of the biggest reasons why No. 9 Ole Miss has one of the nation’s best defenses that leads the nation in sacks with 46 and tackles for a loss with 2013. Nolen has 32 tackles (16 solo) with 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. He’s also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

