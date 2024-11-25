Football
Ole Miss not able to get on playoff train after loss
In the latest episode of the popular YouTube series “SEC Shorts” Ole Miss and a few other teams aren’t getting sendoff on the playoff train.
No. 15 Ole Miss isn’t mathematically eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but its chances took a sharp decline after losing to unranked Florida 24-17.
In the latest SEC Shorts, Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M isn’t able to get the sendoff its fans (and squirrel) had hoped to give, while Georgia is unable to avoid a special train to the SEC Championship game in two weeks. Meanwhile, a non-SEC team makes an appearance with the hoping a snagging a ticket on the playoff train.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ABC