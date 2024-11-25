Connect with us

Ole Miss not able to get on playoff train after loss

In the latest episode of the popular YouTube series “SEC Shorts” Ole Miss and a few other teams aren’t getting sendoff on the playoff train.

No. 15 Ole Miss isn’t mathematically eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but its chances took a sharp decline after losing to unranked Florida 24-17.

In the latest SEC Shorts, Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M isn’t able to get the sendoff its fans (and squirrel) had hoped to give, while Georgia is unable to avoid a special train to the SEC Championship game in two weeks. Meanwhile, a non-SEC team makes an appearance with the hoping a snagging a ticket on the playoff train.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ABC