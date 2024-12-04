Recapping Ole Miss’s National Signing Day

Wednesday was the start of National Signing Day and Ole Miss had a busy day.

The following is list of all the signees the Rebels signed. We’ll update this list as more announcements are made.

2025 Ole Miss Football National Signing Day Class

RB Shekai Mills-Knight

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Four-star running back by all major recruiting services and No. 79 player nationally by Rivals.

DB MJ Preston

Hometown: Petersburg, Va.

Four-star safety and ranked No. 52 among all safeties by Rivals.

OL TJ Hedrick

Hometown: Columbia, Mo.

Three-star recruit ranked No. 45 among offensive tackles by On3.

WR Caleb Cunningham

Hometown: Weir, Miss.

Five-star recruit and No. 21 overall player in ESPN 300 rankings.

DL Corey Amos

Hometown: Opelousas, La.

Four-star recruit ranked No. 34 at his position by Rivals.

OL Kenneth Boston

Hometown: Rayville, La.

Three-star recruit and ranked No. 29 overall in Louisiana by On3.

DB Maison Dunn

Hometown: Tupelo, Miss.

Four-star recruit and No. 5 (On3) overall prospect in Mississippi.

DB Keon Young

Hometown: Bartow, Fla.

Four-star recruit by On3 and Rivals and rated as a top-35 safety nationally by all major recruiting services.

WR Dillon Alfred

Hometown: Gautier, Miss.

Four-star recruit and ranked No. 14 overall in the Alabama by Rivals.

DL Talib Graham

Hometown: Daphne, Ala.

Four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked No. 17 overall in Alabama by ESPN.

CB Dante Core

Hometown: Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Four-star recruit and ranked No. 53 overall nationally by Rivals.

TE Hayden Bradley

Hometown: Buford, Ga.

Three-star recruit by all major recruiting services and No. 33 tight end nationally by Rivals.

OL Devin Harper

Hometown: Shreveport, La.

Four-star recruit and No. 121 in ESPN 300 rankings.

DB Cortez Thomas

Hometown: Lexington, Miss.

Four-star recruit by all major recruiting services and No. 4 in Mississippi by ESPN. He’s also ranked No. 125 in the ESPN 300 rankings.

DL Andrew Maddox

Hometown: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Four-star recruit and No. 15 defensive lineman in the country by Rivals.

DL Corey Adams

Hometown: New Orleans, La.

Three-star recruit by all major recruiting services and No. 43 defensive lineman nationally by On3.

LB Jarcoby Hopson

Hometown: Tunica, Miss.

Four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and ON3 and is ranked 16th among outside linebackers by Rivals.

WR Winston Watkins

Hometown: Fort Myers, Fla.

Four-star recruit and rated the 15th best wide receiver in the nation by Rivals.

WR Samari Reed

Hometown: Margate, Fla.

Four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports and rated as No. 137 nationally by Rivals.

DB Ladarian Clardy