Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart to play in Gator Bowl: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss may not have achieved the lofty goals it set, but the season isn’t over quite yet.

The Rebels, ranked 14th in the College Football Playoff committee’s final rankings, missed out on a playoff berth by two spots and are now headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2.

It’ll be the last chance for Ole Miss fans to watch one of the program’s most-talented teams ever and it’ll include one of the best quarterbacks in Ole Miss history.

Jaxson Dart posted this on Instagram. Looks like he’s suiting up for the Rebels one last time. pic.twitter.com/irhuIwWX8j — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) December 9, 2024

Jaxson Dart announced he’ll lead the Rebels in the Gator Bowl against Duke. Dart, the all-time Ole Miss leader in passing yards, is expected to be drafted next April and an injury in a meaningless game could push Dart further down NFL teams’ draft boards.

But Dart is planning to suit up, which is good news for the Rebels. Dart leads one of the nation’s best offenses that averages 360.6 yards per game. For the season, Dart completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,785 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 452 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the FBS in yards per pass attempt (10.7) while leading the SEC and ranking FBS top-five in passing efficiency (FBS No. 2), yards per completion (15.6; FBS No. 3), passing yards (FBS No. 4) and passing yards per game (FBS No. 4), while ranking third in the SEC and 16th nationally in passing touchdowns.

Ole Miss (8-1) moved up to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll behind two-time defending national champion UConn (7-3). The rise in rankings comes after the Rebels defeated Louisville (86-63) and Lindenwood (86-53) this past week. Ole Miss was also ranked No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss women’s basketball team fell four spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll to No. 22 after falling to then-unranked NC State, who is now tied with the Rebels for the No. 22 spot in the poll.

“People say how unbelievable and enjoyable this whole thing must be. But watching your children play quarterback, putting themselves on the line every game, getting smacked around and bloodied up… it’s very, very hard.”

