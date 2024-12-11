Duke QB to enter transfer portal: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss football got some good news Wednesday for its upcoming TaxSlayer Gator bowl appearance against Duke on January 2.

Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week after throwing for a school-record 26 touchdowns. He’s expected to be one of the most-highly sought after quarterbacks in the transfer portal and will not play against Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl.

Also, reports have stated Duke could also lose another quarterback, Grayson Loftis, to the transfer portal. And based on comments made by Duke coach Manny Diaz that leaves sophomore Henry Belin IV as the most likely starter.

The Rebels, otherwise, aren’t having similar issues. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has already announced he’ll be suiting up for Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl, as will pretty much every other player.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss volleyball had four players earned All-South Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the first time the program has had that many players receive honors in one season. Leading the way were All-South Region honors for junior setter Mokihana Tufono and junior outside hitter Nia Washington. Additionally, senior middle blocker Payton Brgoch and junior libero Cammy Niesen earned All-South Region honorable mention honors. The quartet brings Ole Miss to 16 AVCA All-Region honorees in program history.

Ole Miss men’s basketball announced a change in its game time against Queens University on December 21 moving up earlier in the day to 4 p.m.

Zero drops on the year for Cayden Lee 🍯@Cayden_X_Lee | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/sQMT4MDOK7 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 10, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“When I showed interest in sports, my dad handled it right. I lost my dad when I was nineteen years old. Up until then, his policy on sports was that you can go out for any sport you want to – but don’t even think about quitting. If you don’t like it, you’re going to stick it out.”

We’ll Leave You With This