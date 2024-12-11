Football
Duke QB to enter transfer portal: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including big news about the Rebels’ Gator Bowl opponent.
Ole Miss football got some good news Wednesday for its upcoming TaxSlayer Gator bowl appearance against Duke on January 2.
Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week after throwing for a school-record 26 touchdowns. He’s expected to be one of the most-highly sought after quarterbacks in the transfer portal and will not play against Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl.
Also, reports have stated Duke could also lose another quarterback, Grayson Loftis, to the transfer portal. And based on comments made by Duke coach Manny Diaz that leaves sophomore Henry Belin IV as the most likely starter.
The Rebels, otherwise, aren’t having similar issues. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has already announced he’ll be suiting up for Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl, as will pretty much every other player.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Ole Miss volleyball had four players earned All-South Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the first time the program has had that many players receive honors in one season. Leading the way were All-South Region honors for junior setter Mokihana Tufono and junior outside hitter Nia Washington. Additionally, senior middle blocker Payton Brgoch and junior libero Cammy Niesen earned All-South Region honorable mention honors. The quartet brings Ole Miss to 16 AVCA All-Region honorees in program history.
- Ole Miss men’s basketball announced a change in its game time against Queens University on December 21 moving up earlier in the day to 4 p.m.
Zero drops on the year for Cayden Lee 🍯@Cayden_X_Lee | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/sQMT4MDOK7
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 10, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“When I showed interest in sports, my dad handled it right. I lost my dad when I was nineteen years old. Up until then, his policy on sports was that you can go out for any sport you want to – but don’t even think about quitting. If you don’t like it, you’re going to stick it out.”
We’ll Leave You With This
🗣 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍
See you in Biloxi‼️
🎟️ https://t.co/tpVkDK5wu7#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/JYhSHo0arD
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) December 10, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14