Ole Miss lands first transfer commitment: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss football has its first commitment from this transfer portal cycle.

Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas committed to the Rebels one day after an official visit to Oxford, according to a report by David Johnson of 247Sports.

Kutas started for the last two seasons for Arkansas, but the Memphis-native chose to be closer to home. He’ll have two years of eligibility and spent most of his time at guard for the Razorbacks. The 6-5, 313-pound lineman did suffer a back injury in fall camp before this season, but was able to return for the Razorbacks’ Oct. 26 game against Mississippi State.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss, Biloxi, Miss., 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen was named a Walter Camp All-American on Wednesday.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“There are all sorts of challenging conversations as a parent and it’s never easy. I think the main thing is trying to be fair, sometimes there has to be a little bit of discipline, maybe even punishment involved in trying to make your child understand, learn from bad experiences and make sure they don’t happen again.”

We’ll Leave You With This

