Football

Ole Miss lands first transfer commitment: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ adding an ex-Razorback in the transfer portal.

13 hours ago

Ole Miss football has its first commitment from this transfer portal cycle.

Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas committed to the Rebels one day after an official visit to Oxford, according to a report by David Johnson of 247Sports.

Kutas started for the last two seasons for Arkansas, but the Memphis-native chose to be closer to home. He’ll have two years of eligibility and spent most of his time at guard for the Razorbacks. The 6-5, 313-pound lineman did suffer a back injury in fall camp before this season, but was able to return for the Razorbacks’ Oct. 26 game against Mississippi State.

Men’s Basketball: No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss, Biloxi, Miss., 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen was named a Walter Camp All-American on Wednesday.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“There are all sorts of challenging conversations as a parent and it’s never easy. I think the main thing is trying to be fair, sometimes there has to be a little bit of discipline, maybe even punishment involved in trying to make your child understand, learn from bad experiences and make sure they don’t happen again.”

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN