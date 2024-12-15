Hog hunting going well for Rebels

Hog hunting is always in season in the Magnolia State, but the Ole Miss football program is after a different kind of hog.

The Rebels received their third commitment from a former Arkansas player via the transfer portal Saturday when tight end Luke Hasz committed to Ole Miss following his official visit to Oxford. He’s the third former Arkansas player to commit to Ole Miss, joining offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and cornerback Jaylon Braxton.

Isaiah 40:31

Thankful for this opportunity and to be apart of something special! Excited to take what I have learned and get to work! God’s plan always prevails! Hotty Toddy🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/efEIRm2xgN — Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) December 14, 2024

Hasz is rated as the nation’s No. 2 tight end currently inside the transfer portal and the nation’s No. 23 overall, available player by 247Sports.

The Oklahoma-native will have to two years of eligibility remaining after catching 42 passes for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. The Rebels will likely use Hasz to replace their current tight end, Caden Prieskorn, who is expected to enter the NFL Draft this spring.

Braxton committed to Ole Miss on Friday a few hours after offensive lineman Patrick Kutas made his commitment to the Rebels. Braxton missed most of the 2024 season with, as he told David Johnson of Inside the Rebels, a fractured knee cap.

“The team doctors there at Arkansas had misdiagnosed me,” Braxton said to Inside the Rebels. “They told me I had tendonitis and bone bruise. I actually had to go off-campus to my own doctors and figure that out myself. That’s what happened with that. I’ll be ready for spring ball. I didn’t have to get surgery or anything. I’ll be good.”