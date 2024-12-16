Ole Miss building another great transfer class: Rebel Roundup

A year ago, Ole Miss put together the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class with aim of playing for a championship. The Rebels fell short of that goal, but their method was validated.

And it appears Lane Kiffin is going to try and recreate that formula this year, too.

Ole Miss has the No. 1 rated transfer class, according to 247 Sports. The Rebels have received six commitments, so far, and are hosting some of the portal’s best players for visits.

Here are the six commitments Ole Miss has received and their former school:

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

Ole Miss fans can expect more commitments to come during this transfer cycle and could include the best player in the transfer portal, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. The Georgia Tech receiver has already visited the Rebels and has visits planned for Texas, Auburn and Georgia later this week.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: No. 22 Ole Miss 94, South Alabama 39

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Rest in Peace to an Ole Miss Legend 🙏@CoachBeard remembers Tim Jumper#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/l26CmmxyBE — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) December 13, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Growing up in a small town of two thousand people, there wasn’t too many ways to get in trouble. But I found some. We got caught stealing green plums from this old lady’s yard.”

We’ll Leave You With This