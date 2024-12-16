Connect with us

Football

Ole Miss building another great transfer class: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including an update on the Rebels’ latest transfer portal commitments.

6 hours ago

A year ago, Ole Miss put together the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class with aim of playing for a championship. The Rebels fell short of that goal, but their method was validated.

And it appears Lane Kiffin is going to try and recreate that formula this year, too.

Ole Miss has the No. 1 rated transfer class, according to 247 Sports. The Rebels have received six commitments, so far, and are hosting some of the portal’s best players for visits.

Here are the six commitments Ole Miss has received and their former school:

  • IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
  • CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
  • TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
  • IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
  • EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

Ole Miss fans can expect more commitments to come during this transfer cycle and could include the best player in the transfer portal, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. The Georgia Tech receiver has already visited the Rebels and has visits planned for Texas, Auburn and Georgia later this week.

Women’s Basketball: No. 22 Ole Miss 94, South Alabama 39

