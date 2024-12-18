Updating Rebels’ top-ranked transfer portal class

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss is headed towards building the nation’s best transfer portal class, a year after a top-ranked transfer portal class led the Rebels to a (potentially) 10-win season.

The Rebels received three more commitments this week and are hosting several prospects this week, including some of the most-highly coveted prospects.

The biggest commitment Ole Miss got was from former Oklahoma State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. The 6-2, 200-pound receiver was rated as one of the portal’s best receivers and figures to help replace Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins who are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma State receiver caught 52 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns last season.

BOOOM‼️ Your newest Ole Miss Rebel, De’Zhaun Stribling 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Lc7hahNvyB — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) December 17, 2024

The Rebels also had running back Kewan Lacy (Missouri) and cornerback Antonio Kite (Auburn) commit to coming to Oxford. Kite is a three-star prospect by 247sports and the No. 32 defensive back in the portal, while Lacy is a three-star prospect had just 23 carries for 104 yards. Stribling, Lacy and Kite join a Rebels’ class that already includes:

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

But Ole Miss fans should expect that list to grow in the coming days. Multiple reports and social media posts have kept track of which players are visiting Ole Miss. Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes and wide receiver Caleb Odom are in Oxford today visiting and the nation’s top portal prospect, Eric Singleton Jr. was in town over the weekend.

It’s not likely the Rebels will get commitments from every player that visits, but even a handful would go a long way to recreating the magic of last year’s transfer portal class.