Football
Eli Manning named finalist for Hall of Fame: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a former player’s path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame continues.
Eli Manning may have lost his record for career passing yards at Ole Miss, but his legacy in Oxford is already cemented. His legacy at the professional has taken a step closer to solidifying his legacy in the game of football.
Manning was announced as one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame that will be considered in the final round of voting. Only three other former Rebels have been inducted into Canton, including Bruiser Kinard (1970), Gene Hickerson (2007) and Patrick Willis (2024).
The selection committee will vote next month to pick the class of three to five modern-era players that will be announced the week of the Super Bowl. It’s Manning’s first year of eligibility for induction.
Eli Manning is a HOF finalist, and I think deserves it. No other QB was able to beat The GOAT Tom Brady in Super Bowls, twice. So, 2X Super Bowl Champion, deserves a consideration. pic.twitter.com/luQgTEXXVo
Manning never won a NFL MVP award, but did claim two Super Bowl MVPs including one of the sport’s greatest upsets when Manning and the Giants won Super Bowl XLII and ruined the New England Patriots’ perfect season.
For his career, Manning has completed 60 percent of his passes for 8,119 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions.
The other finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame include:
- Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
- Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
- Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers
- Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants
- Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens
- Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs
- Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
- Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
- Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN