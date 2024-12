How to Watch: Duke vs Ole Miss in Gator Bowl

Ole Miss fans will have just one last chance to see its Rebel football team in action until next season when Ole Miss faces Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday.

It’ll be the last chance to see the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (Jaxson Dart) in Ole Miss colors. It’ll be the last chance to see one of nation’s best players at defensive tackle (Walter Nolen) and many, many others.

The season isn’t ending where Ole Miss and its fans had hoped, but the 2024 season will still go down as one of school’s best years and one of its most talented teams ever. The Rebels are favorites in Thursday’s game against the Blue Devils, who are without their starting quarterback Maalik Murphy who left via the transfer portal. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Ole Miss an 83.6 percent chance of winning and FanDuel’s Sportsbook has the Rebels as 17.5-point favorites.

So, Thursday night in Jacksonville, Fla. could be a fun night for Ole Miss and its fans.

Here’s what you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels finish off the 2024 season in Florida:

How to Watch: 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Who: Duke Blue Devils (9-3) vs. No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (9-3)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, January 2

Where: EverBank Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: First-ever meeting between the Rebels and Blue Devils

Last meeting: n/a

Last time out, Duke: def. Wake Forest 23-17

Last time out, OM: def. Mississippi State 26-14