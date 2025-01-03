Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart cements legacy: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss fans got to see one of their team’s all-time best quarterbacks cement his status Thursday night in a 52-20 win against Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Jaxson Dart, who surpassed Eli Manning for the most passing yards in school history with 10,617 yards in three seasons in Oxford. Against the Blue Devils, Dart completed 27-of-35 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 12 carries for 43 yards.

Dart’s performance Thursday night should be enough to erase the memories of his end-of-game performance against Florida that cost Ole Miss a spot in in the College Football Playoff.

It’s hard to declare Dart as the greatest Ole Miss quarterback of all-time. Sure, he broke most of the records held by Eli Manning but it takes a lot to surpass Archie Manning. Dart has the better stats – Archie Manning threw for 4,753 pass yards, 31 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in three season – but hasn’t made the impact in Oxford that Archie Manning had.

How is Jaxson Dart not being talked about like a top 10 overall pick? Ole Miss fans, what am I missing?? We only talk about Shedeur and Cam Ward, but this Dart kid is out here SLINGING IT!! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 3, 2025

In fact, Dart has better stats in almost significant passing category that Eli Manning (who has 81 touchdown pass and Dart has 72). But Dart won’t be having any speed limits honoring his number (No. 2).

He still could earn that honor, or something similar, in the coming years. Dart left a pleasant taste in Ole Miss fans’ mouths with his Gator Bowl performance and will be watched by those same fans in the NFL. If Dart is successful at that level, his perception in Oxford will change too.

Yesterday’s Results

Football: No. 14 Ole Miss 52, Duke 20

Women’s Basketball: No. 25 Ole Miss 85, Auburn 58

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

No. 25 Ole Miss women’s basketball opened conference play with a bang, dropping Auburn 85-58 at Neville Arena on Thursday evening. The Rebels handed the Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC) its worst defeat of the young season. The 27-point gap is the widest margin of defeat for Auburn this year, and its 58 points being the second-fewest for the team in 2024-25. Additionally, Ole Miss didn’t allow a single Auburn three-pointer in the game.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“When I showed interest in sports, my dad handled it right. I lost my dad when I was nineteen years old. Up until then, his policy on sports was that you can go out for any sport you want to – but don’t even think about quitting. If you don’t like it, you’re going to stick it out.”

