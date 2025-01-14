Connect with us

Ole Miss lands QB from transfer portal: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ latest addition from the NCAA transfer portal.

3 hours ago

Ole Miss will trot out a new starting quarterback next season and another contender to the starting role has been added to the mix.

Former Louisville quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed to the Rebels on Monday, adding to already highly-rated Ole Miss transfer portal class.

Clarkson didn’t play much in his two seasons at Louisville, playing a total of 20 snaps in three games. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility available when he arrives in Oxford.

Here is a complete list of the incoming transfers for the Rebels in this transfer portal cycle:

Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers

  • WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
  • RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
  • LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
  • WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
  • IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
  • CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)
  • IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
  • CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
  • TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
  • IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
  • EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
  • S Sage Ryan (LSU)
  • LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
  • WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)
  • OT Percy Lewis (Auburn)
  • WR Traylon Ray (West Virginia)
  • QB Pierce Clarkson (Louisville)

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss def. Eastern Kentucky 4-0; 4-1

Match One Doubles Results

  1. Noah Schlagenhauf/Dakotah Bobo (OM-M) def. Fernando Bulnes/Mario Monclus Martin (EKU) 7-6 (7-3)
  2. Matthieu Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM-M) vs. Christian Cantos Siemers/Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) 6-6, unfinished
  3. Isac Stromberg/Gordon Whitwell (OM-M) def. Ryan Kitchin/Adrian Contreras (EKU) 6-2

Match One Singles Results

  1. #123 Noah Schlagenhauf (OM-M) vs. Fernando Bulnes (EKU) 7-5, 0-0, unfinished
  2. Isac Stromberg (OM-M) def. Adrian Contreras (EKU) 6-3, 6-1
  3. Benjamin Martin (OM-M) vs. Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) 6-3, 0-4, unfinished
  4. M. Chambonniere (OM-M) def. Mario Monclus Martin (EKU) 6-1, 6-3
  5. Dakotah Bobo (OM-M) def. Chri Cantos Siemers (EKU) 6-2, 6-0
  6. Gordon Whitwell (OM-M) vs. Rom Elfving Navarro (EKU) 7-5, 0-0, unfinished

Match Two Doubles Results

  1. Benjamin Martin/Matthieu Chambonniere vs Fernando Bulnes (EKU) 3-6, 5-3, unfinished
  2. Christian Cantos Siemers/Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) def. Dakotah Bobo/Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 6-4
  3. Ryan Kitichin/Adrian Contreras (EKU) def. Isac Stromberg/Gordon Whitwell (OM) 6-3

Match Two Singles Results

  1. Isac Stromberg (OM) vs. Fernando Bulnes (EKU) 3-6, 5-3, unfinished
  2. #123 Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Adrian Contreras (EKU) 6-1, 6-2
  3. Matthieu Chambonniere (OM) vs. Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished
  4. Benjamin Martin (OM) def. Christian Cantos Siemers (EKU) 6-3, 6-1
  5. Dakotah Bobo (OM) def. Romeo Elfving Navarro (EKU) 6-3, 6-4
  6. Gordon Whitwell (OM) def. Darko Kolevski (EKU) 6-1, 6-4

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

