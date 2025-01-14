Football
Ole Miss lands QB from transfer portal: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ latest addition from the NCAA transfer portal.
Ole Miss will trot out a new starting quarterback next season and another contender to the starting role has been added to the mix.
Former Louisville quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed to the Rebels on Monday, adding to already highly-rated Ole Miss transfer portal class.
Clarkson didn’t play much in his two seasons at Louisville, playing a total of 20 snaps in three games. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility available when he arrives in Oxford.
Here is a complete list of the incoming transfers for the Rebels in this transfer portal cycle:
Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers
- WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
- RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
- LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
- WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
- IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
- CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)
- IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
- CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
- TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
- IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
- EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
- EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
- S Sage Ryan (LSU)
- LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
- WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)
- OT Percy Lewis (Auburn)
- WR Traylon Ray (West Virginia)
- QB Pierce Clarkson (Louisville)
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss def. Eastern Kentucky 4-0; 4-1
Match One Doubles Results
- Noah Schlagenhauf/Dakotah Bobo (OM-M) def. Fernando Bulnes/Mario Monclus Martin (EKU) 7-6 (7-3)
- Matthieu Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM-M) vs. Christian Cantos Siemers/Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) 6-6, unfinished
- Isac Stromberg/Gordon Whitwell (OM-M) def. Ryan Kitchin/Adrian Contreras (EKU) 6-2
Match One Singles Results
- #123 Noah Schlagenhauf (OM-M) vs. Fernando Bulnes (EKU) 7-5, 0-0, unfinished
- Isac Stromberg (OM-M) def. Adrian Contreras (EKU) 6-3, 6-1
- Benjamin Martin (OM-M) vs. Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) 6-3, 0-4, unfinished
- M. Chambonniere (OM-M) def. Mario Monclus Martin (EKU) 6-1, 6-3
- Dakotah Bobo (OM-M) def. Chri Cantos Siemers (EKU) 6-2, 6-0
- Gordon Whitwell (OM-M) vs. Rom Elfving Navarro (EKU) 7-5, 0-0, unfinished
Match Two Doubles Results
- Benjamin Martin/Matthieu Chambonniere vs Fernando Bulnes (EKU) 3-6, 5-3, unfinished
- Christian Cantos Siemers/Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) def. Dakotah Bobo/Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 6-4
- Ryan Kitichin/Adrian Contreras (EKU) def. Isac Stromberg/Gordon Whitwell (OM) 6-3
Match Two Singles Results
- Isac Stromberg (OM) vs. Fernando Bulnes (EKU) 3-6, 5-3, unfinished
- #123 Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Adrian Contreras (EKU) 6-1, 6-2
- Matthieu Chambonniere (OM) vs. Nuno Pinheiro (EKU) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished
- Benjamin Martin (OM) def. Christian Cantos Siemers (EKU) 6-3, 6-1
- Dakotah Bobo (OM) def. Romeo Elfving Navarro (EKU) 6-3, 6-4
- Gordon Whitwell (OM) def. Darko Kolevski (EKU) 6-1, 6-4
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Did You Notice?
1,500 and COUNTING 💎@IAMMADISCOTT | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/re1hl8L9jm
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 12, 2025
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“Deep inside, we’re still the boys of autumn, that magic time of the year that once swept us onto America’s fields.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Happy birthday Knox!! We are so blessed. So excited you will be coming back to the South where it all started 16 years ago!!! Where God 🏈 and Family is all that matters!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QbJzy3mAt1
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 13, 2025
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN