Ole Miss baseball off to great, start but is it good enough to be ranked?

For the first time this season, the 2022 National Champions are ranked in at least one major college baseball poll.

Ole Miss (6-1) made its debut in the land of ranked teams at No. 24 in D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings released on Monday.

The Rebels went 4-0 in its games last week. They began the week with a 4-2 win (10 innings) against Arkansas State on Tuesday and then swept Eastern Kentucky in a three-game weekend series (8-0, 9-4 and 9-3).

Ole Miss should have a good chance to, at least, remain inside the top 25 (if not being ranked in other major polls, like Baseball America) with a slate of four games this week.

The Rebels will start the week off with an instate rivalry game against Southern Miss at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. The Rebels will then welcome Wright State to Oxford for a three-game weekend series. All three games will air on SEC Network+.

Here’s the complete D1Baseball.com poll from Monday:

D1Baseball.com Top 25