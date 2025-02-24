Ole Miss baseball off to great, start but is it good enough to be ranked?

Rebels infielder Luke Hill celebrates scoring a run against Clemson
Ole Miss Rebels infielder Luke Hill celebrates scoring a run against Clemson in Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Ole Miss Sports Photo
BY Taylor Hodges

For the first time this season, the 2022 National Champions are ranked in at least one major college baseball poll.

Ole Miss (6-1) made its debut in the land of ranked teams at No. 24 in D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings released on Monday.

The Rebels went 4-0 in its games last week. They began the week with a 4-2 win (10 innings) against Arkansas State on Tuesday and then swept Eastern Kentucky in a three-game weekend series (8-0, 9-4 and 9-3).

Ole Miss should have a good chance to, at least, remain inside the top 25 (if not being ranked in other major polls, like Baseball America) with a slate of four games this week.

The Rebels will start the week off with an instate rivalry game against Southern Miss at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. The Rebels will then welcome Wright State to Oxford for a three-game weekend series. All three games will air on SEC Network+.

Here’s the complete D1Baseball.com poll from Monday:

D1Baseball.com Top 25

  1. Texas A&M (5-1)
  2. LSU (6-1)
  3. Tennessee (7-0)
  4. Arkansas (6-1)
  5. North Carolina (6-0)
  6. Georgia (8-1)
  7. Florida State (7-0)
  8. Florida (7-0)
  9. Oregon State (5-2)
  10. Virginia (3-3)
  11. Oregon (6-2)
  12. Wake Forest (7-1)
  13. Clemson (6-1)
  14. Vanderbilt (7-1)
  15. Texas (5-1)
  16. Oklahoma (6-0)
  17. Duke (4-3)
  18. Mississippi State (6-1)
  19. Dallas Baptist (6-1)
  20. UC Santa Barbara (6-1)
  21. Troy (6-1)
  22. Southern Miss (7-1)
  23. Cincinnati (4-2)
  24. Ole Miss (6-1)
  25. TCU (5-2)
Taylor Hodges
