No. 24 Ole Miss starts weekend series off with win against Wright State

A key member of the Ole Miss team that won the 2022 Men’s College World Series chose to return to Oxford after being a late round MLB draft pick despite pitching six innings in the last two seasons.

So far, Elliot’s decision to forgo his professional career for another season with the Rebels has been beneficial to both parties. That includes Friday night’s weekend series opener against Wright State.

Ole Miss (8-1) recorded its seventh-straight win with a 9-1 decision against Wright State. Elliot wasn’t as dominant as he could’ve been (he had five walks) but was very close. In five innings of work, Elliot gave up just one hit and struck out seven batters as the Rebels’ celebrated a series-opening victory.

Hunter Elliott vs. Wright State:

5.0 IP, 0 Runs, 1 Hit, 7 Strikeouts@elliotthunter10 x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/D8hxVBHNI5 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 28, 2025

“I had to fight a little bit,” Elliot said after the game. “I didn’t have my best stuff. But you’re going to have those days.

Despite the strong showing, Elliot had moments where he had to work out of dangerous situations. In the third inning, he had given up a one-out double followed by two straight walks to load the bases. He was bailed out by his defense that turned a 6-4-3 double play.

“I think I’ve always been pretty solid overcoming adversity,” Elliot said. “But I do think the next step is consistency and cutting down on the walks.”

Moerman’s 3-for-5 day with three RBI and two runs scored paced the Rebel offense. Sanford, Utermark, and Federico each had two hits. Ole Miss had 12 hits to six for Wright State.

Ole Miss Baseball Weekend Schedule