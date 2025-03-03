Ole Miss moves up in latest baseball top 25 rankings

Ole Miss baseball is off to a great start to the 2025 season and that success has led the Rebels to quickly go from unranked to ranked in both major college baseball polls.

The Rebels (10-1) moved up seven spots in D1Baseball.com’s Top 25 Rankings to No. 17 and made its debut in the Baseball America Top 25 Rankings at No. 19. Last week, the Rebels recorded its second win against a top 25 team (Southern Miss) and swept their weekend series against Wright State without much trouble.

Ole Miss this week has a pair of midweek games against Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State before a series against Jacksonville State.

Here are the updated top 25 rankings:

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

LSU (11-1) Tennessee (11-0) Arkansas (10-1) North Carolina (12-0) Georgia (13-1) Florida State (11-0) Florida (11-1) Oregon State (7-3) Virginia (7-3) Oregon (10-2) Clemson (10-1) Texas (9-1) Oklahoma (11-0) Texas A&M (6-4) Wake Forest (10-3) UC Santa Barbara (9-2) Ole Miss (10-1) Vanderbilt (9-3) Troy (11-1) Southern Miss (9-3) Dallas Baptist (8-3) Auburn (11-1) Alabama (12-0) Coastal Carolina (10-2) Oklahoma State (6-4)

Baseball America Top 25