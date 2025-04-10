Ole Miss’ talk to media for final time before Meet the Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss held its final press conference before Saturday’s Meet the Rebels event at the Manning Center as Lane Kiffin’s squad continues its fourth week of spring practice.

Three new transfers, Patrick Kutas, Kapena Gushiken and Da’Shawn Womack, met with the media on Thursday to provide the latest updates, which can be found below in this week’s Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine practice report.

Same Goals

Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas is one of eight SEC transfers, and one of three from Arkansas, and just about every new transfer seems to have similar reasons for coming to Ole Miss, as Kutas himself says.

“It was the culture of Ole Miss. Then I really like Coach Garrison. There’s a lot of pros in this facility. We’re all working towards a goal. We all know what we want—to get to the next level,” Kutas said. “Then the O-line room, we’ve got a bunch of really good guys.”

Kutas is excited about where this new O-line group can go, as well as the offense as a whole. So far, he’s been impressed with the young Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons, who looks to follow in the footsteps of Jaxson Dart and other elite Rebel QBs.

“Austin is a natural leader. He commands the offense, commands the room. He does in a way where he’s not this big head figure, he’s also your friend. But at moments when he needs to step in and whip the room into shape, he’s definitely got it,” Kutas said. “And he can throw the ball really well.”

Pullman to Oxford

Just as with Kutas, the culture of Ole Miss drew Washington State transfer Kapena Gushiken to Oxford. After watching the Rebels grow into one of the nation’s top defenses last season, Gushiken wants to be the next to step from Oxford to the NFL.

“It was just the culture, the defensive prestige,” Gushiken said. “The amount of success they’ve had, I could see myself being a great fit, just growing as a player on and off the field, increasing my draft stock—the list goes on and on.”

The Pukalani, Hawaii, native led all defensive backs and was third on the Washington State defense with 52 total tackles last year, including 3.5 for a loss, adding two interceptions and six pass breakups. Gushiken began his career in 2021 in the JUCO ranks at Saddleback College, and after spending the past two seasons with the Cougars, he’ll be one of the most experienced players in what he calls a young, hungry Rebel secondary.

“We’ve got a very hungry group,” Gushiken said. “Everyone wants to come to work every day and get better. It’s a young group too. But the hunger, the way everyone comes and attacks every day, it’s going to be good once the season comes.”

Up Front Impact

Like Gushiken, LSU transfer Da’Shawn Womack watched Ole Miss dominate on defense—and particularly up front—last season, and is excited about the opportunity to join one of the nation’s most productive pass-rushing schemes led by D-line coach Randall Joyner.

“What brought me here was the defense, of course, how impactful they were last year. How they were No. 1 in sacks and TFLs,” Womack said. “Ole Miss was one of my first offers. With the relationship we had, I said, ‘I’m just going to come play with Coach Joyner at the No. 1 defensive school.'”

A former 5-star prospect, Womack totaled 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups over his freshman and sophomore seasons on the bayou. Now, the Baltimore, Maryland, native is working with one of the nation’s top D-line coaches, looking to be next in line behind Princely Umanmielen, Jared Ivey and company.

“He’s great,” Womack said of Joyner. “He’s been on my tail. He always wants us to play fast, physical, relentless.”