Ole Miss’ NFL Draft picks getting in analysts’ list ranking picks

OXFORD, Miss. — In a season marked by exceptional talent and standout performances, four Ole Miss Rebels are ranked in rankings of best draft picks.

The Rebels have grabbed the attention of analysts and fans alike.

Their contributions on the field have not only elevated their draft stock but also underscored the depth and quality of Ole Miss’ program.

Walter Nolen: The Defensive Powerhouse

Walter Nolen’s impact on the defensive line was both immediate and profound. Transferring from Texas A&M, Nolen quickly established himself as a dominant force, recording 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss.

His ability to disrupt offensive plays and command double teams made him a cornerstone of the Rebels’ defense, which ranked second nationally against the run, allowing just 80.5 yards per game.

Nolen’s performance earned him consensus All-America honors and solidified his status as a first-round draft prospect.

Princely Umanmielen: The Edge Threat

Another transfer who made an immediate impact was Princely Umanmielen.

Joining Ole Miss from Florida, Umanmielen brought with him a reputation for relentless pass rushing and versatility on the edge. His 91.1 PFF overall grade placed him among the top edge defenders in college football.

Umanmielen’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and defend against the run made him an invaluable asset to the Rebels’ defense and a highly sought-after prospect in the upcoming draft.

Tre Harris: The Offensive Dynamo

On the offensive side, wide receiver Tre Harris showcased his playmaking abilities throughout the season.

After transferring from Louisiana Tech, Harris quickly became a favorite target, amassing 54 receptions for 985 yards and eight touchdowns.

His knack for making big plays, including a standout performance against LSU where he recorded 153 receiving yards and the game-winning touchdown, highlighted his potential at the professional level.

Harris’ combination of size, speed, and hands makes him a compelling prospect for teams seeking a dynamic receiver.

Jaxson Dart: The Record-Setting Quarterback

Quarterback Jaxson Dart’s tenure at Ole Miss was nothing short of historic.

Leading the Rebels to back-to-back 10-win seasons, Dart set a new program record with 10,617 passing yards, surpassing the legendary Eli Manning.

His senior season was particularly impressive, throwing for 4,279 yards and 32 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Dart’s leadership, poise under pressure, and dual-threat capabilities have positioned him as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

A Testament to Ole Miss’s Program

The emergence of these four players as top NFL prospects is a testament to the strength and development within the Ole Miss football program.

Their individual successes reflect a culture of excellence and a commitment to preparing athletes for the next level.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the anticipation surrounding these Rebels continues to build, with fans eager to see where their professional journeys will begin.