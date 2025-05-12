Dart’s small gestures early making big impressions with Giants

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaxson Dart arrived at the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp with the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

Drafted 25th overall, the former Ole Miss quarterback was immediately thrust into the spotlight, with fans and media eager to see if he could become the franchise’s next cornerstone under center.

From the outset, Dart made a strong impression-not just with his throws, but with his approach off the field.

Before answering any questions at his first press conference, he asked each reporter to introduce themselves, signaling his intent to build relationships and understand the culture he was joining.

It was a small gesture, but one that did not go unnoticed by the assembled media and team staff.

On the field, Dart’s performances during the two-day minicamp were encouraging.

In seven-on-seven drills, he completed 8 of 10 passes, with both incompletions attributed to drops by receivers rather than errant throws. The velocity and accuracy of his passes were evident, especially on Day 2, when windy conditions tested his arm strength.

Dart consistently drove the ball through the gusts, demonstrating an ability to adapt to less-than-ideal circumstances.

While the defenses he faced were basic and there was no live pass rush, Dart’s command of the offense stood out. That could be in part due to three years he spent with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin’s coaching.

He quickly began learning the Giants’ playbook and adjusted to a new cadence system, moving away from the clapping technique he used in college.

Coach Brian Daboll noted that Dart’s main challenge now is mastering the play calls and cadence, but expressed confidence in the rookie’s ability to adapt.

The Giants’ staff were not the only ones watching closely. Legendary quarterback Eli Manning, who shares Ole Miss roots with Dart, attended the minicamp and spent time mentoring the young passer.

Manning’s presence-and his supportive interactions with Dart-underscored the significance of the moment, as the Giants hope Dart can eventually follow in Manning’s footsteps.

Despite the positive signs, the team remains realistic about Dart’s immediate future.

With veteran Russell Wilson still on the roster, Dart is expected to spend the coming months learning and developing, likely starting out as a backup.

The real test will come when he practices alongside veterans during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, where the pace and complexity will increase.

For now, Dart’s debut was a solid step forward. He showed composure, leadership, and the physical tools that made him a first-round pick.

The road ahead will be challenging, but if his first minicamp is any indication, Jaxson Dart is ready to embrace the journey and the expectations that come with it.