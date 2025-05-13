Summer 2025: Parking & Transportation

Parking & Transportation operations during Summer 2025

Residential Garage – 2025

The Residential Garage will be closed this summer for annual scheduled maintenance starting Monday, May 12, 2025. No student should leave their vehicle in the residential garage or the Kincannon parking lot east of the current residential garage over the summer. Fines and towing fees will apply to those that choose to leave their vehicle in this prohibited area. Day to day parkers are still allowed to use the Residential Garage unless areas are blocked off for maintenance.

Summer Parking Enforcement – Beginning May 12, 2025

Commuter Blue/Red, Student Residential (East, West, Central, Northwest, South, Campus Walk and Residential Garage) and Pavilion Garage permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter) except for the Residential Garage.

Faculty/Staff permit holders will be allowed to park in any student residential and commuter designated areas in addition to their normal faculty/staff parking zones.

All vehicles parked on campus will still require a parking permit.

Campus Bus Services During the Summer

The campus shuttle lines, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red, will be suspended for the summer beginning May 12, 2025. The Bronze line will still run, but at reduced capacity, and will serve as a connector between the main campus and the Jackson Avenue Center (JAC). Likewise, the Gold/SOC line will remain and serve as a connector between the main campus and the South Oxford Campus (SOC). No Sunday service will be offered.

City Buses During the Summer

The city bus lines – Brown, Green, Red (North and South), Blue (East and West), Hathorn Express, Teal, Yellow, Orange and Old Taylor Express – will operate with reduced capacities. No Sunday service will be offered.

Please visit https://www.outransit.com/ for details about summer bus & transportation service.

Please use the Campus Map to find your correct permit zone to park your vehicle for the summer. If you decide to leave a vehicle over the summer, we recommend the large lot north of Crosby Hall. Please email us so we can help with this and also update your parking account.

Please feel free to email parking@olemiss.edu or call 662-915-7235 with any questions or for any updates.