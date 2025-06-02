Did Ole Miss impress 4-star Auburn LB Garrett enough? Flip buzz grows after official visit

OXFORD, Miss. — JaMichael Garrett, the four-star linebacker from Baton Rouge (La.) Central, is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers.

After an official visit to Ole Miss that may be wavering a bit. It happens with these things all the time.

Garrett, who committed to Auburn in July 2024, found himself thoroughly impressed by the atmosphere, coaching staff, and vision presented to him during his stay in Oxford.

“I’m riding the high of an Ole Miss official visit that wowed me,” Garrett told On3, echoing the excitement he shared on his Instagram account.

The visit has clearly made an impact, with the Rebels now firmly in the mix for one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects in the 2026 class.

Garrett’s recruitment journey has been anything but straightforward.

Despite his early commitment to Auburn, he has remained open to exploring his options, a common theme among elite recruits.

“I am committed to Auburn, but I want to see what will be the best fit for me,” Garrett told On3 in a previous interview.

This approach has allowed schools like Ole Miss, Colorado, Oregon, Miami, and Texas A&M to remain in contention for his services.

The Ole Miss coaching staff, led by head coach Lane Kiffin and linebackers coach Kelvin Bolden, made a strong impression on Garrett.

Recent success on the field, combined with their energetic recruiting pitch, has positioned the Rebels as a serious contender.

“The visit was amazing,” Garrett said. “The coaches showed me how I could fit into their defense and how they plan to develop me as a player and a person.”

Garrett’s recruitment is a microcosm of the modern landscape, where relationships and fit often trump early commitments.

His connection to Auburn is strong, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who initially recruited him while at Texas A&M.

“Coach Durkin and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, they build a relationship so well,” Garrett told Rivals. “I just love Coach Durkin. I love his scheme. I just love everything he does for me.”

With Durkin now at Auburn and other schools intensifying their pursuit, Garrett’s loyalty is being tested.

Ole Miss is not the only program making a push.

Colorado, under the guidance of Deion Sanders, has been persistent in its efforts to land Garrett. The Buffaloes are hoping to host him for an official visit, though distance and Garrett’s strong ties to the South could be hurdles.

Oregon and Miami are also in the mix, with both programs looking to secure an official visit from the talented linebacker.

Garrett’s on-field production has only fueled the recruiting frenzy.

In his junior season, he recorded 91 tackles—48 of them solo—along with 1.5 sacks and an interception.

These numbers have solidified his reputation as one of the top linebackers in the country, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 8 linebacker nationally and the No. 10 recruit from Alabama.

On3’s industry rankings list him as the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Louisiana.

The competition for Garrett’s commitment is fierce, and each program is selling a unique vision.

Ole Miss is emphasizing its recent success and player development, while Auburn is leveraging its strong relationships and SEC pedigree.

Colorado is banking on the star power of Deion Sanders and the promise of early playing time, while Oregon and Miami are highlighting their defensive schemes and track records of developing NFL talent.

Garrett’s decision will ultimately come down to where he feels most comfortable and where he sees the best opportunity for growth.

“My relationship is strong with Auburn, but a lot of great schools are recruiting me hard, so I am going to take some visits,” Garrett said.

This openness has kept his recruitment fluid and unpredictable, much to the delight of fans and analysts alike.

For Ole Miss, the official visit was a significant step forward.

The Rebels have shown they can compete for elite talent, even against established SEC rivals.

If Garrett ultimately chooses Ole Miss, it would be a major coup for Kiffin’s program and a testament to the staff’s recruiting prowess.

As the summer progresses, Garrett’s recruitment will remain one of the most closely watched storylines in college football.

With official visits to multiple schools on the horizon, the four-star linebacker has plenty of options to consider.

For now, Ole Miss has put itself squarely in the conversation, thanks to a visit that left Garrett impressed and excited about the future.