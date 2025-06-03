Top Alabama DB commit Zyan Gibson set for crucial Ole Miss visit

The intense SEC recruiting battles never cease, and this weekend’s storyline centers on elite cornerback Zyan Gibson. The four-star Alabama commit from Gadsden City High School will take an official visit to Ole Miss from June 6-8, adding another layer of intrigue to the summer recruiting season.

Gibson, who committed to Alabama on Christmas Eve, ranks as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback prospect.

His decision to visit Oxford raises interesting questions about the strength of his commitment to the Crimson Tide, particularly given the coaching staff connections between the programs.

The Ole Miss connection runs deeper than surface level. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who joined the Rebels’ staff in 2023 after serving as Alabama’s defensive coordinator, has maintained strong relationships with several Alabama recruits. His presence in Oxford adds another compelling dimension to Gibson’s visit.

“Coach Golding and I have always had a great relationship,” Gibson said during a recent interview. “He was one of the first coaches to believe in my potential, and I respect his defensive philosophy.”

The timing of this visit is particularly noteworthy as Ole Miss continues to build momentum in recruiting.

The Rebels have already secured commitments from several top defensive backs for their 2025 class, demonstrating their emphasis on strengthening their secondary.

Gibson’s athletic profile makes him a priority target for any SEC program.

At 6-foot-1, he possesses the ideal frame for a modern cornerback, combining length with exceptional closing speed. His junior season highlights showcase his ability to mirror receivers in press coverage and make plays on the ball.

That ability has made him one of the most sought-after defensive backs in his class.

Lane Kiffin’s program has shown remarkable progress in recruiting since his arrival, with the Rebels signing a top-15 class this past December. Adding a player of Gibson’s caliber would continue that upward trajectory.

“The SEC West is changing,” noted recruiting analyst Tom Matthews said. “Ole Miss isn’t just picking up the leftovers anymore. They’re going head-to-head with Alabama for elite talent, and they’re winning some of those battles.”

For Alabama, retaining Gibson’s commitment remains crucial. The Crimson Tide’s 2026 class is already shaping up to be special, and Gibson has been actively recruiting other top prospects to join him in Tuscaloosa.

As the weekend approaches, both coaching staffs will pull out all the stops to impress the talented defensive back.

While Gibson remains committed to Alabama, his willingness to take official visits suggests his recruitment isn’t completely finished.

The outcome of this weekend’s visit could have ripple effects beyond just one player’s decision. It represents the evolving dynamics of SEC recruiting, where traditional hierarchies are being challenged by programs on the rise.

Whether Gibson ultimately sticks with his Alabama commitment or makes a switch to Ole Miss, his recruitment exemplifies the high-stakes nature of modern college football recruiting, where no commitment is truly secure until signing day arrives.