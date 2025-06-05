Rising star Perkins reshapes Ole Miss defense, eyes NFL future

OXFORD, Miss. — When Suntarine Perkins arrived at Ole Miss as the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi, expectations were sky-high.

Now, after a breakout season that earned him All-American honors, the junior linebacker is exceeding them.

Perkins, who emerged as the anchor of Ole Miss’s defense in 2024, has positioned himself as a potential first-round NFL Draft selection.

CBS Sports projects him at No. 29 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs, while ESPN’s Todd McShay sees him going to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 26.

The rise of Perkins represents more than just individual success. It symbolizes the transformation of Ole Miss’s defense under Lane Kiffin’s leadership.

The Rebels set new school records for tackles for loss (120) and sacks (52), leading the nation in both categories.

“Perkins flies all over the field,” says On3’s Ari Wasserman. “Though he doesn’t have the size of a typical linebacker, his impact is undeniable. Last year’s 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks were just the beginning.”

The journey to this point wasn’t straightforward. As a high school athlete, Perkins was a two-way player with experience in all three phases of the game.

His versatility and athletic prowess earned him unanimous four-star status and top-100 rankings from major recruiting outlets.

Despite a shoulder surgery setback in January, Perkins’s NFL stock continues to rise.

According to recent draft analysis studies, college performance remains the strongest predictor of NFL success, particularly for defensive players who demonstrate consistent production against top competition.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Perkins will lead a revamped Ole Miss defense.

The unit faces significant rebuilding after losing key players, including leading tackler Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul and shutdown cornerback Trey Amos.

The departure of Walter Nolen, selected 17th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft, leaves big shoes to fill.

The Rebels aren’t short on talent.

TJ Dottery returns after an impressive campaign, and the defensive line welcomes promising transfers Da’Shawn Womack from LSU and Princewill Umanmielen from Nebraska.

The addition of three experienced transfer linebackers – Tahj Chambers (Missouri State), Jaden Yates (Marshall), and Andrew Jones (Grambling) – provides crucial depth.

“It’s been great for those new guys,” Kiffin noted during spring practice. “When [Dottery and Perkins] are back, they’ll be back.”

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Ole Miss a 30.7 percent chance to make the 2026 College Football Playoff, reflecting confidence in the program’s trajectory despite roster turnover.

For Perkins, the 2025 season represents an opportunity to cement his legacy at Ole Miss while boosting his NFL draft stock. Lindy’s Magazine already ranks him as the top linebacker in the country, setting the stage for what could be a defining year.

The Rebels open their 2025 campaign against Georgia State on August 30, marking the beginning of what many expect to be Perkins’s final collegiate season.

With his combination of speed, instinct, and proven production, he’s positioned to become the next defensive star to emerge from the SEC’s increasingly competitive Western Division.