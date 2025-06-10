Ole Miss’ new era: Five players who could define 2025 season

OXFORD, Miss. — The 2025 season marks a turning point for Ole Miss football.

With significant departures from last year’s explosive offense, Lane Kiffin faces one of his biggest challenges yet in Oxford.

The Rebels’ success will depend heavily on several key players stepping into larger roles. Here’s an analysis of the five players who must elevate their game for Ole Miss to compete at the highest level.

Quarterback Austin Simmons

The former baseball phenom turned quarterback sensation enters 2025 with massive expectations. Simmons has been working extensively with the coaching staff on a revamped offensive scheme designed to maximize his unique skill set. The young quarterback’s development will be crucial, especially considering the departure of several veteran receivers.

“Austin’s arm talent is special,” quarterback coach Charlie Weis Jr. said during spring practice. “What we’re seeing now is his understanding of the offense catching up to his physical abilities.”

Running back Trey Hall

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College transfer arrives in Oxford with considerable expectations. Hall’s addition through the transfer portal provides much-needed depth in the backfield. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield could prove vital in Kiffin’s evolved offensive scheme.

Former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, now with the Minnesota Vikings, recently praised Hall’s potential.

“He’s got that same hunger I had when I first got to Oxford,” he said. “Watch out for him.”

Tight end Luke Hasz

The Arkansas transfer brings SEC experience and versatility to the Rebels’ offense. Hasz’s ability to line up in multiple positions makes him a valuable chess piece in Kiffin’s offensive system.

During spring practice, he’s already shown chemistry with Simmons, particularly in red-zone situations.

“Luke gives us flexibility we haven’t had at tight end in recent years,” Kiffin said during spring practices. “His blocking has improved significantly, and his route-running creates mismatches we plan to exploit.”

Wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling ranks as one of Ole Miss’s top transfer portal additions, and he’ll need to live up to that billing. With the departure of Jordan Watkins, Tre Harris, and Antwane Wells, Stribling must become a reliable target for Simmons. His experience in multiple offensive systems should help ease the transition.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently highlighted Stribling’s potential: “He’s got the physical tools to be a difference-maker in the SEC. The key will be developing consistency in his route-running.”

Running back Kewan Lacy

The SEC transfer expressed confidence in his role within the offense. Lacy’s explosiveness complements Hall’s style, giving the Rebels a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield. His ability to break long runs could be crucial in wearing down SEC defenses.

The Supporting Cast

While these five players will be crucial, the Rebels’ success won’t rest solely on their shoulders. The 2025 roster features one of Kiffin’s most successful transfer portal hauls, including defensive additions that could help balance the team’s identity.

The schedule sets up favorably for Ole Miss in 2025, with several key matchups at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. However, the Rebels must navigate challenging road games against Georgia and Florida.

Looking Forward

The transformation of Ole Miss football under Kiffin continues to evolve.

While the departure of key players from 2024 creates uncertainty, the influx of talented transfers and the development of returning players provides hope for another successful campaign.

The Rebels are positioned for a potential College Football Playoff push, but that journey will depend largely on how quickly these five players adapt to their expanded roles.

With Simmons leading the offense and a mix of experienced transfers and developing talent around him, Ole Miss has the pieces in place to compete at the highest level of college football.