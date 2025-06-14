Rebels offer 2027 Brandon QB Sladen Shack after standout camp showing

OXFORD, Miss. — After a standout camp performance in Oxford, Ole Miss became the first SEC program to offer a scholarship to 2027 Brandon High School quarterback Sladen Shack.

Shack, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore, impressed coaches and evaluators at Friday’s camp, earning praise for his accuracy, poise, and competitive drive.

For Shack, the offer marked a significant milestone.

“It was great, just being able to go out there and compete with guys that are not pushovers,” Shack said in an interview with InsideTheRebels. “It was nice to be able to go out there and compete in front of Coach [Charlie] Weis and Coach Lane [Kiffin]. I love going out there and throwing, getting to meet new people.”

Currently unrated by major recruiting services, Shack’s recruiting profile is on the rise. In addition to Ole Miss, his offer list includes Tulane, Murray State, and Central Arkansas.

As the first in-state quarterback offered by Ole Miss in the 2027 class, Shack’s recruitment is attracting attention among Mississippi high school football observers and college coaches alike.

Brandon High School’s coaching staff describes Shack as a “dual-threat quarterback” with a quick release and an ability to extend plays.

His Hudl highlights showcase not only arm talent but the kind of field awareness and athleticism that has become a hallmark of successful SEC quarterbacks.

The Rebels’ decision to offer a young, in-state quarterback fits squarely with Kiffin’s evolving recruiting philosophy.

Kiffin, who has spoken openly about leveraging analytics and roster management to build his program, is no stranger to identifying and securing emerging talent early in their high school careers.

“We’re kind of new-age in analytics and salary cap and roster management,” Kiffin explained in a recent interview.

For Kiffin and his staff, early offers to promising underclassmen like Shack are part of a broader strategy to stay competitive in the ever-changing landscape of college football recruiting.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who personally observed Shack at camp, is credited with helping Ole Miss develop one of the SEC’s most dynamic offenses.

“We have so much more depth than we have in years past,” Weis said when discussing the team’s quarterback room.

The opportunity for Shack to learn from Weis and Kiffin is a major selling point for the Rebels as they court top quarterback prospects.

The offer also sends a message to the Mississippi high school football community. Ole Miss is serious about investing in local talent.

In the past, the Rebels have had to fend off out-of-state programs for highly rated quarterbacks. By extending early offers to players like Shack, Ole Miss hopes to establish a recruiting foothold within state lines and keep top prospects closer to home.

Shack’s emergence comes at a time when quarterback recruiting in the SEC is as competitive as ever. Programs are increasingly looking for quarterbacks who can adapt to up-tempo, spread offenses and make plays both in the pocket and on the run.

With two seasons of varsity football ahead of him, Shack will have ample opportunity to develop his skills and raise his recruiting stock.

While the recruiting process is just beginning for Sladen Shack, the Ole Miss offer has already put him on a larger stage.

“It feels good to get that first SEC offer,” Shack said. “But it just makes me want to work harder. I’m excited to see what comes next.”

Ole Miss has made its intentions clear the Rebels want to build their future with homegrown talent and Sladen Shack is at the center of that vision.