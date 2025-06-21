Arkansas prep star Jeremiah Dent eyes SEC future after Ole Miss offer

OXFORD, Miss. — On a muggy Friday night, a teenager from Marion, Ark., walked off the field with his phone buzzing.

The message he received was the one he’d been waiting for: an offer from Ole Miss, the fifteenth Division I scholarship for Jeremiah Dent, a 2027 prospect whose name is quickly becoming synonymous with big plays and bigger dreams.

Dent, a 6-foot, 200-pound running back with breakaway speed and a 4.5 GPA, has seen his recruiting profile skyrocket in recent months.

“It would just be a dream come true to get an Ole Miss offer,” Dent told 247Sports before the news became official.

Now, with the Rebels’ invitation in hand, that dream is closer to reality than ever before.

For Dent, the journey began years earlier on the fields of Marion High School, where his combination of size, vision, and work ethic made him a standout.

By the end of his sophomore year, Dent had already racked up more than a dozen offers from programs like Charlotte, North Carolina State, and Appalachian State, but it was the SEC that had his heart.

“I could see myself going to Ole Miss with their offensive scheme and I like how they use their running backs,” Dent said, citing the Rebels’ reputation for explosive, balanced offenses under head coach Lane Kiffin.

The offer came after Dent attended the Rebels’ Friday Night Lights camp, where he impressed coaches with his footwork and vision. The camp is a proving ground for top prospects, and this year, the spotlight was on Dent.

“He was one of the most polished backs we saw all night,” said a recruiting analyst from On3, noting Dent’s ability to cut and accelerate through tight windows.

Dent’s numbers speak for themselves. As a sophomore, he notched 83 total return yards and was ranked among the top athletes in Arkansas’s Division 6A East. His highlight reels show a player just as comfortable running over defenders as he is running past them, and his versatility has drawn comparisons to former Ole Miss standouts.

But it’s not just his athleticism that’s catching attention. Dent carries a 4.5 GPA and is quick to credit his family and coaches for keeping him focused.

“Thanks to my family, coaches, & teammates,” he wrote on social media after the Ole Miss offer. “I am blessed to receive my 15th D1 offer from Ole Miss #GoRebels” (Jeremiah Dent Twitter).

Recruiters say Dent’s humility and drive set him apart.

“He’s got all the tools you look for at the next level, but he’s also hungry to learn,” said Marion coach Lance Clark. “You don’t have to ask him twice to stay late or watch film. He’s the kind of kid who makes everyone better.”

The Ole Miss offer comes as the program looks to reload after a series of strong recruiting classes under Kiffin. Dent’s blend of power and speed fits perfectly with the Rebels’ offensive scheme, which has produced NFL talent at running back in recent years.

“Ole Miss uses their backs creatively, not just between the tackles,” said recruiting analyst Billy Embody. “That versatility is what makes Dent such a good fit” (Billy Embody Twitter).

For now, Dent is keeping his options open. He’s expected to take several more visits this spring, including stops at Charlotte and North Carolina State, but says the Ole Miss offer carries special weight.

“Growing up in Arkansas, you hear about the Razorbacks and the Rebels. To know that a school like Ole Miss sees my potential, that means a lot,” Dent said.

His recruitment is far from over, and with two years left before he can sign a letter of intent, Dent knows there’s plenty of work ahead. But the chance to play in the SEC, in front of packed stadiums and national audiences, is a challenge he relishes.

“I want to compete against the best,” Dent said. “That’s what playing in the SEC is all about.”

As summer workouts begin, Dent’s focus remains on Marion High School and helping his team chase a state title.

But with each new offer, the stakes get higher and the spotlight grows brighter.