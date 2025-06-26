Mississippi gas prices remain lowest, but Middle East tensions loom

OXFORD, Miss. — On a muggy morning at a Rebel Gas Mart gas station, pickup engines idled while drivers eyed the digital sign flashing $2.57 per gallon, still one of the cheapest price in the country.

“Every penny counts,” said Jamie W., a local contractor filling up his tank. “You hear about wars overseas, and you wonder when it’ll hit home. Around here, it’s starting to.”

Mississippi’s gasoline prices have long been a point of pride and relief for residents. As of June 2025, the state’s average sits at $2.73 per gallon, notably lower than the national average of $3.19.

But this modest buffer is being stress-tested by a mix of global volatility and local policy changes, drawing concern from motorists and industry experts alike.

Recent events in the Middle East have added layers of uncertainty. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has jittered oil markets, causing prices to inch up, though supplies have yet to see major disruption.

“As soon as unrest strikes in the Middle East, we see gas prices start to rise before even the petroleum could have trouble reaching us,” said Eric Smith, an energy analyst at Tulane University, in a recent interview.

The effect on the Gulf Coast, and Mississippi in particular, is immediate, even if the underlying supply remains steady.

The national picture is similarly tense.

According to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, “Markets react to headlines, not just barrels. Even the threat of supply constraints can push prices up at the pump.”

His assessment tracks with the modest but perceptible increases seen in Mississippi over the past month. The state’s average price has climbed from $2.65 to $2.73, paralleling national trends, albeit from a lower starting point.

Yet Mississippi’s unique mix of low state taxes, proximity to Gulf refineries, and lower transportation costs has historically shielded drivers from the worst national spikes. That protective shield, however, is about to thin.

On July 1, a new gas tax hike will kick in, raising the state’s fuel tax by three cents per gallon as part of House Bill 1. This is the first step in a multi-year plan to increase the tax to 27 cents per gallon. For some residents, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

“We get by with less here,” said station owner Raj Patel. “A few cents more makes a difference when you live paycheck to paycheck.”

Energy analysts warn that the combination of global instability and local policy changes could lead to further volatility.

“If these retaliations continue, we could really see the price of oil rise, which in turn could see a major price rise in gasoline over the next three to four weeks,” said Rey Trevino, an oil and gas expert, in a recent interview with a Mississippi news outlet.

Trevino’s cautionary tone is echoed across the industry, with many watching the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, for any sign of escalation.

Despite the drumbeat of concern, some optimism remains.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that U.S. average gasoline prices in 2025 will actually decrease by about 11 cents per gallon compared to 2024, barring any major global shocks.

Local factors can override national trends. Mississippi’s incoming tax hike is a reminder that policy, as much as geopolitics, can shape what drivers pay.

For small businesses that rely on transportation, the stakes are especially high.

“Fuel is one of our biggest expenses,” said Cynthia Moore, who manages a fleet of delivery vans in Jackson. “If prices go up, we either eat the cost or pass it on to customers. There’s no magic fix.”

Her comment reflects a wider anxiety among business owners, who recall the pain of earlier oil shocks and are bracing for what could come.

State officials have been quick to point out that Mississippi’s gas board does not set prices.

“The Mississippi Oil & Gas Board plays no role in setting or determining gas prices,” read a recent statement.

Instead, the interplay of global crude costs, refinery margins, taxes, and market speculation determines the final number at the pump.

The view from Washington is similarly hands-off.

Federal policymakers have so far refrained from intervening in state-level fuel taxes or price controls, citing the importance of market-driven adjustments.

Some experts believe this hands-off approach could soon face new tests if Middle East tensions escalate or if American consumers begin to feel a sharper pinch.

For now, Mississippi drivers remain pragmatic.

“You can’t control war or taxes,” shrugged Terry Evans, a retiree pumping gas in Tupelo. “You just hope it doesn’t get too bad, and you plan your trips a little smarter.”

His sentiment is echoed in towns across the state, where the cost of filling up is part of a daily calculation, and where any change, however small, ripples through household budgets.

Mississippi’s standing as the state with the lowest gas prices may be safe for now, but the forces at work in 2025, both global and local, have made the future less certain.

“We’re used to being the cheapest,” said station attendant Rosie Bell. “But it’s all connected. What happens over there, and what happens in Jackson, it ends up right here on this sign.”

The price at the pump, for Mississippi and the nation, remains a barometer not just of energy markets, but of the world’s unpredictable turns.