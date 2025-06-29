Simmons embraces leadership role at Ole Miss ahead of season

THIBODEAUX, La. — In the muggy heat where the Manning Passing Academy brings together the top quarterbacks in the country, Ole Miss’ Austin Simmons stands quietly among a sea of rising stars.

His frame, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, doesn’t make him hard to spot, but it’s his work ethic and measured confidence that seem to catch the eye of coaches and counselors alike.

The Rebels sophomore quarterback is no stranger to expectations.

Last season, Simmons saw action in nine games, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns, often stepping in as a steady hand behind Jaxson Dart.

Now, as he readies for his first full year as a starter, Simmons is using every opportunity, including his role as a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, to sharpen his skills and embrace the leadership mantle that comes with being QB1 in Oxford.

“I think the biggest thing for me this offseason has been building chemistry with the guys,” Simmons said in a recent Q&A at the academy. “You want to know your receivers, your line, your backs—how they think, how they move. That’s what makes an offense click.”

It’s a simple answer, but it speaks to the methodical approach Simmons has brought to every phase of his development.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, known for his candor, hasn’t shied from praising Simmons’ poise.

“He’s uniquely composed,” Kiffin said earlier this month. “But there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Kiffin, who’s spent the last two years grooming Simmons for the starting role, sees in him a quarterback capable of handling the pressure that comes with following in Dart’s footsteps.

“He just puts you in the right spots,” Simmons said of his coach. “He sees the game from a different perspective.”

The Manning family, synonymous with quarterback excellence, has taken notice of Simmons’ progress. Archie and Eli Manning, both regular presences at the academy, have praised Simmons’ work ethic.

“Austin’s got a lot of tools,” Eli said during the academy’s media session. “But what you really notice is the way he listens, the way he wants to get better. That’s what sets apart the good ones from the great ones.”

For Simmons, the Manning Passing Academy is more than a networking event.

“You get to learn from the best, guys who’ve played at the highest level, who’ve seen everything you can see on a football field,” he said. “Getting that feedback, even just watching how they prepare, it’s huge.”

This year’s academy, the 29th since its inception, gathered top college passers and future NFL hopefuls, offering a window into the next generation of leaders under center.

Off the field, Simmons’ maturity is evident. He reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to join Ole Miss early, a decision that put him ahead academically and athletically.

“It wasn’t easy, but I knew what I wanted,” Simmons said. “If you want to be great, you can’t wait for the perfect time. You have to go for it.”

He’s already completed much of his undergraduate coursework and is reportedly on track to begin graduate classes in the fall.

That discipline translates directly to his offseason routine. Simmons spent the spring and early summer balancing football drills, film study, and voluntary workouts with teammates.

“Everything starts with the details,” he explained. “If I can show up every day and get one percent better, that adds up fast. That’s what coach Kiffin preaches, and it’s what I try to live by.”

As the Rebels prepare for a season filled with change, new faces in the locker room, a revamped receiving corps, and heightened expectations, Simmons is embracing his role as the de facto face of the program.

“It’s a whole lot of new faces,” he said. “But that’s college football. You build brotherhood with work, not just words. We’re going to be ready.”

Kiffin echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Simmons’ ability to “stay true to himself” amid the pressure.

Teammates have praised Simmons’ approach, noting his willingness to put in extra hours and his knack for staying even-keeled during tense moments.

“He’s the same guy, win or lose, practice or game,” one receiver said. “That’s what you want in a leader. You know he’ll never panic, never get too high or too low.”

Still, Simmons knows the real tests are coming.

The SEC schedule offers no soft landings, and Ole Miss fans are eager to see if the sophomore can elevate the Rebels beyond last year’s solid campaign. Simmons, for his part, isn’t shying away from the challenge.

“I want to be the guy who leaves it better than he found it,” he said. “That’s my goal—on and off the field.”

As the season approaches, the quarterback from Miami finds himself at the intersection of legacy and opportunity, surrounded by reminders of what’s possible.

The lessons from the Mannings, the trust of his coach, and the belief of his teammates have set the stage. Now, it’s up to Simmons to make the most of it.

When asked what success would look like this fall, Simmons didn’t hesitate.

“Winning games, building something special, and making sure the guys around me know I have their back,” he said. “That’s how you do it at Ole Miss.”

If the early signs are any indication, Simmons is ready for his moment and ready to write the next chapter for the Rebels, one play at a time.