Chancellor Boyce Announces Major Student Housing Expansion

Ole Miss Launches Major Housing Expansion Through Partnership with Greystar

The University of Mississippi is embarking on a landmark initiative to enhance the student experience by significantly expanding and modernizing on-campus housing. In a move approved by the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi State Institutions of Higher Learning, Ole Miss is entering a public–private partnership (P3) with Greystar, one of the nation’s leading housing developers, to construct up to 2,700 new student beds, a 1,500-space parking garage, and a 20,000-square-foot dining facility.

This project will add new housing on the site of the former Kincannon Hall and on West Row across from the law school. The first phase is slated for completion and occupancy beginning in 2027. The P3 model allows the university to speed up delivery, reduce cost for students, and preserve funding for academic and research priorities. It’s a transformative moment not just in infrastructure, but in Ole Miss’s ability to attract, house, and support a growing and vibrant student body.

Below is the full letter from Chancellor Glenn Boyce, announcing the development and outlining the university’s vision for this initiative:

Letter from Chancellor Glenn Boyce

Dear faculty and staff,

Thanks to your hard work and dedication, the University of Mississippi continues to experience incredible momentum. It is an exciting time as we capitalize on this momentum to further our mission of serving our students, our state and our future. I’m especially pleased to share a recent development about how we will continue to enhance the student experience by expanding and modernizing our on-campus housing.

Earlier today, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi State Institutions of Higher Learning met and approved the next step in a transformational project on our campus. Ole Miss is entering into a public-private partnership, or P3, with housing industry leader Greystar to create up to 2,700 new student beds, a 1,500-space parking garage and a 20,000 square foot dining facility.

A P3 is a long-term collaborative agreement between a public institution, such as Ole Miss, and a private entity to develop, operate and maintain specific projects. While P3s are a newer practice for student housing in Mississippi, they are common at institutions nationwide.

As you begin to see physical signs of this work, it is important to highlight that the university has worked diligently over the last few years to explore the best solutions for our campus, allowing us to both meet the needs of our growing student body and maximize university resources. Entering a P3 is a deliberate and thoughtful decision for our institution, because this innovative approach will:

Ensure that our student housing is more affordable and accessible;

Allow us to deliver these beds to our students much more quickly;

Offer economic benefit to the state through the intentional recruitment of Mississippi subcontractors, and;

Allow us to preserve our financial capacity for academic and research priorities.

The new student beds will be located on the former site of Kincannon Hall and on West Row across from the law school with occupancy beginning in 2027.

Please watch for updates on the project as it progresses. We look forward to the enhancements and opportunities that this partnership will bring to our campus!

This initiative reflects the university’s long-term vision to improve student life while building toward future growth. Greystar brings extensive experience and operational excellence to the project, helping Ole Miss fast-track critical infrastructure without compromising academic investment.

To learn more about the announcement, visit the official release:

👉 https://olemiss.edu/news/2025/06/um-greystar-partner-to-build-new-student-housing/index.html