Ole Miss incoming freshman Corey Adams shot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ole Miss freshman football player Corey Adams was shot and killed Saturday night in a Memphis suburb, authorities said, ending a promising career before it had a chance to begin.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 10:14 p.m. on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova, Tennessee.

When deputies stopped a car at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove roads, they found Adams, 18, of New Orleans, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were injured in the incident and arrived at local hospitals by private vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday.

Adams was a 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end who committed to Ole Miss last summer over offers from LSU, TCU and USC. He was ranked No. 609 overall and No. 57 among edge prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3. He was the No. 21 recruit in Louisiana and played for Edna Karr High School in New Orleans.

“I really like coach Joyner. He matches my energy. He’s real cool. I can relate to him and coach Golding. He knows about Louisiana,” Adams said last summer to On3, referring to Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Adams arrived in Oxford this summer as part of a highly regarded recruiting class and was expected to compete for playing time as a freshman. Ole Miss had not released an official statement as of Sunday afternoon, but staff members said the team was devastated by the news.

Edna Karr High School officials said Adams was a leader on and off the field and inspired his teammates with his work ethic and positive attitude.

“This is a tragic reminder of how precious life is, and how quickly it can be taken,” Edna Karr coach Bryce Brown said.