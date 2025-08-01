Secret Anniversary Plan Becomes Oxford’s Biggest Love Story

Oxford couple Wayne and Mary Margaret Andrews are currently in the running for the title of America’s Favorite Couple – a contest with a $20,000 prize. What makes their story special is that Wayne secretly entered them without telling Mary Margaret, with the goal of creating a surprise romantic gesture tied to their upcoming wedding anniversary.

He even recruited a group of friends to quietly vote every day, planning to reveal the surprise if they made it to the finals. The secret was (of course!) accidentally spilled by an aunt at a family birthday party, and now Wayne and Mary Margaret are rallying not only Oxford, but hopefully all of North Mississippi, to support them.

Their motivation goes beyond romance: if they win, Wayne and Mary Margaret will donate the full prize to the two nonprofits they run, Doors of Hope and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, both of which have been directly impacted by recent grant cuts.

This contest has become more than a playful anniversary gift. It’s now a chance for the community to come together, celebrate love, and support vital local charities. The contest allows free votes once every 24 hours, so every bit of community support counts.

We would be so grateful if you could assist in sharing their story. With your help, what began as Wayne’s secret romantic plan could turn into a Mississippi-wide effort to support nonprofits and shine a positive light on our community.

Vote here: https://americasfavcouple.org/2025/the-tookiebirds