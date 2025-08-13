Ole Miss Returns to Normal Parking and Enforcement Operations August 18

The following information was provided by umtoday.olemiss.edu.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 18, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please see specific information below about parking, bus and gate operations.

Please remember that you need a valid permit updated with your current vehicle and license plate information. License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology links your permit to your vehicle. Failure to update your vehicle and license plate information may result in a citation. Please visit our FAQ webpage or call 662-915-7235 for information about updated vehicle information.

Parking Operations

All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time.

All vehicles must be parked in a zone designated by their permit classification.

All vehicles must have their license plate facing the drive lane. If your vehicle does not have a front license plate, you may come by the Parking Office at the South Campus Recreation Center to pick up an Ole Miss parking vanity plate or sticker.

Parking zones may be seen by checking the box “Parking and Transportation” on the campus map.

All permit classifications except for Residential Overflow are valid in Commuter Red zones including Commuter Blue permits if their desired Commuter Blue lot is full.

Students are not permitted to park in Faculty/Staff designated areas.

Vehicles with Faculty/Staff permits may not park in Residential zones but may park in Commuter zones.

Faculty/Staff and Students are not permitted to park in Visitor designated areas.

All posted signage restrictions remain in effect including Reserved Parking spaces, ADA regulated spaces, visitor spaces, service vehicle spaces and posted timed spaces.

Commercial zones (yellow painted parking lines) are still restricted to the Malco Theater at the Jackson Avenue Center.

Bus Operations

Oxford University Transit will resume full operations starting Monday, Aug. 11.

The Rebel Red/Blue on-campus circulator service and Gold Express will begin on Monday, Aug. 18. Service may be impacted by move-in traffic.

See Oxford University Transit routes, schedules and parking maps here.

Gate Operations

Traffic gates on All American Drive, Student Union Drive and Athletics Lane will remain closed 24/7 to all traffic except buses, authorized service vehicles and emergency vehicles.

This fall will be an exciting, busy time on campus as we welcome many new members to the university community. Plan to arrive earlier on campus, especially for the beginning of the semester, to help be on time due to some parking areas reaching capacity faster than others.

The complete listing of Parking and Transportation rules and regulations can be found here.

Please contact the DPT office at 662-915-7235 or parking@olemiss.edu if you have any questions.