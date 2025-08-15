Donte Moncrief Returns to Ole Miss Football in Recruiting Role

OXFORD, Miss. — Former Ole Miss wide receiver and NFL veteran Donte Moncrief has joined the Ole Miss football staff in a player personnel and recruiting role, the university confirmed Friday.

Moncrief, who starred for the Rebels from 2011 to 2013, returns to Oxford after a seven-year NFL career. His hiring comes as coach Lane Kiffin looks to reshuffle and strengthen his recruiting department following significant offseason staff changes, according to multiple reports.

“Nobody understands this place more,” the team wrote on social media, underscoring Moncrief’s deep ties to the program.

Moncrief finished his college career ranked third in school history in receiving yards. He was known for his speed and physicality and became a favorite target for Rebels quarterbacks during his three seasons. He was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Moncrief’s return has been widely welcomed by alumni and fans. “He knows what it means to wear the Ole Miss uniform, and that connection will help inspire the next generation in Oxford,” The Rebel Walk reported (The Rebel Walk). Former teammates and Mississippi high school coaches have also praised the move, citing Moncrief’s role model status for local athletes.

Kiffin’s decision to hire Moncrief is seen as an effort to connect with recruits through someone who has experienced both SEC football and the NFL.

Moncrief’s professional career included 32 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, and a career-best 64 catches for 733 yards in 2015. His NFL experience is expected to add credibility to Ole Miss’s recruiting efforts.

The hire comes at a critical time for the Rebels, who have faced challenges in both attracting and retaining top talent amid fierce competition in the SEC.

Moncrief’s reputation and experience are expected to resonate with recruits and their families, who value connections to the professional game.

“Feed Moncrief,” once a catchphrase for Rebels fans, has taken on new meaning as Moncrief begins his staff role. He recorded four 100-yard games during his college career and was often a key player in matchups against top SEC opponents.

Kiffin has made clear his preference for staff members who understand the demands of SEC football.

Moncrief has signaled a desire to give back to the university that launched his football career.

Ole Miss hopes Moncrief’s addition to the staff will help in both recruiting and player development. The program has struggled to keep top Mississippi talent from leaving for other SEC schools, a problem Kiffin wants to address.

Moncrief’s presence could make a difference, especially for young receivers looking for guidance.